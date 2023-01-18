Ten thousand dollars has been handed to the winner of the Port Geographe Christmas Lights Cruise.
Maddi Bartlett won the top prize for her property's display, defeating her competition with a total of more than 5700 votes.
The quantity and size of the lighting decorations were a major drawcard for Ms Bartlett's display which wrapped around the entire perimeter of the property.
Winners of the $500 participation prizes were selected at random and awarded to 12 Headstay Cove, 30 Keel Retreat and 42 Keel Retreat.
Mitch Hector said 2022 recorded the largest display of christmas lights on the canal yet.
"We are looking to build the 2023 event even bigger as we look for the tradition to grow," he said.
Across 11 nights, the Port Geographe Christmas Lights Cruise held 22 trips with more than 920 passengers for the season.
For more information on the cruise, head to the website at www.portgeochristmascruise.com.au
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
