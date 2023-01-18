Locals and tourists in the Capes region have recorded more than 100,000 kilometres on public e-scooters, just one month since they were introduced under a 12 month trial.
Provided by e-scooter provider Neuron Mobility, the bright orange vehicles can be seen across both Busselton and Dunsborough providing an alternative transport method for those in the area.
An average of 3.5 kilometres per ride has also been recorded, which is 1 kilometre above the national average.
Neuron Mobility regional manager Lachlan McLean said feedback from users had been "overwhelmingly" positive.
"Many people are making trips they wouldn't otherwise have made, and it is great to see e-scooters benefit local businesses and the community," he said.
"They are a great way for locals as well as tourists to travel in a safe, convenient and fun way."
ScootSafe workshops by Neuron are being offered in Busselton next week at Barnard Park for new riders or those who need a refresher.
To book a ScootSafe session on January 25 or 28, head online to www.bit.ly/3ZM8oX9.
