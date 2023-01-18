More than 90 people turned out at The STUDIO Gallery & Bistro over the weekend for the opening of Douglas Kirsop's newest exhibition.
The exhibition showcased pieces from Kirsop's new collection Contemplation.
Mr Kirsop said he was fortunate to be able to interpret the land in his work.
"As a painter, I'm very fortunate to have the enviable privilege and self indulgence to be an observer of the land and what moves us to paint," he said.
"Sometimes we can be so immersed in what we are seeing and the marks we are making, that there's a feeling of also being part of the land."
Bistro head chef Michael Stock provided food throughout the night while visitors to the exhibition heard the inspiration and process behind the collection.
Contemplation will be on show at the gallery until February 1 from 10am.
