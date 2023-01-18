Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Douglas Kirsop showcases latest collection at The STUDIO Gallery & Bistro in Yallingup.

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:10pm
Suzie Vidler, Douglas Kirsop, Sabine Hofferberth, Sandy Tippett, and Nathaly Van Druten. Picture is supplied.

More than 90 people turned out at The STUDIO Gallery & Bistro over the weekend for the opening of Douglas Kirsop's newest exhibition.

CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

