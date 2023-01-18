Disabled surfing records successful January event

The Disabled Surfing Association held its January event on Saturday at Bunkers Bay.
Strong south winds were seen by participants on a hot summer day.
More than 90 volunteers turned out to ensure the day went off without a hitch, including students enjoying school holidays.
Participants came from as far as Manjimup and Perth for the event, sponsored by Doral, Busselton Water and Taz's Bakery.
Local MP Libby Mettam spent the morning at the event and commented on the enthusiasm of all involved.
The next event will be held on February 19 at Bunkers Bay.
SEE THE PHOTOS HERE:
