House of the Week | Home with all the 'I wants'

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
A standout feature of this property is definitely the location. Set only a street back from the beautiful beach, you'll be able to go for walks and breathe that seaside air whenever you want.
Whether you're after a relaxing location or somewhere to take the kids and your friends, the positioning of this home is perfect.
The property features multiple living areas, a modern kitchen, perfect for families or the entertainer. There are two separate living areas, so it's easy for both you and the kids to have some downtime.
Featuring four bedrooms, including a very large main bedroom, there's space for the whole family. Whether you have kids or regular house guests, everyone will feel right at home.
Outside there is a Huge north facing backyard, complete with a large patio, great sized powered shed, with amply side access to the property. The home also boasts a spacious double garage.
Located only 300 metres to the beach, properties at this location and on over 1000 sqms rarely exist under 1 millions dollars. If you are looking for a great beachside property, time is of the essence.
Walking distance to the beautiful Geographe Bay, Busselton Primary School and Bayside shops. What a great location and lifestyle!
