Limited arts resources in the south west of WA has proved no set back for two Dunsborough sisters, who have reached new heights in their pursuit of careers in the acting and music industries.
Bianca Gasbarri, 18, has released her first extended playlist 'Angel Skin' that includes five songs inspired by the different forms of relationships faced in everyday life.
Her sister Maleeka Gasbarri, 25, has recently starred on Home and Away and Bali 2002, with the intention to construct her own feature film in the near future.
The sisters are part of just a handful of local talent to break into the creative industry, with both Bianca and Maleeka attributing their success to the support of their family who remain in the Dunsborough community.
Bianca Gasbarri's EP 'Angel Skin' was written over the course of two years and recorded in a home studio in Perth with her friend Connor Lawson.
She said she started writing the extended playlist when she was just 16 to explore the ideas of unrequited love, true love, infatuation, and genuine love.
"My inspiration behind it was about the different forms of relationships and love that we encounter every day, and how they fit into our lives and the modern world," she said.
"For me, music is my personal diary. I think it's a great way for me to express myself."
"I love creating a feeling. Songs can get you hyped, or sad - I love exploring and creating these feelings," she said.
Bianca, who goes by Bianca Blakk in the music industry, first started writing songs when she was just 7-years-old, and started producing them for the first time at the age of 12.
She said after entering the full production process, she knew music was a career she wanted to pursue.
"At this point, everything started to fall into place for me."
"It was so interesting to take my songs into the studio with a framework of what I wanted, and watch them evolve into a well-produced and thought out track," she said.
Over the next year Bianca plans to release more singles before moving to California in September to attend the Los Angeles Academy of Artists and Music Production.
She said she was grateful to her parents for allowing her to get to where she is today.
"They have always been super supportive in anything I choose to do, and have always helped me and cheered me on," she said.
"Growing up, my sister Maleeka was like my second mum and she spent a lot of time with me."
"I'm so lucky to be born into a family where my siblings are some of my best friends and my biggest supporters," she said.
Maleeka Gasbarri, who now lives in Sydney, has been on the up and up for a few years now after breaking into the acting industry at a young age.
In the last year she has played Stacey Collingwood on the Channel 7 hit Home and Away, and Nerissa on the Stan original Bali 2002.
Other credits over the years have included the role of Cat Rodgers on Neighbors, and Anais on the ABC media production The Heights.
"I had the gift of knowing what I wanted to do at a very young age. I've constantly been working towards my goals," Maleeka said.
"I was lucky when I lived in Dunsborough - I had quite a few people who looked after me and took me under their wing."
"I've also just had such a supportive family who has been here with me every step of the way."
Maleeka received encouragement from other local actors like Miles Pollard at the beginning of her career, with a huge stepping stone being when she met John Orcsik, the owner of The Australian Film and Television Academy based on the east coast.
"From the age of 15, John Orcsik really helped me out from across the country and sent lots of opportunities my way.
Although finding success in the acting industry, Maleeka has recently turned her focus towards filmmaking and creating a feature film with her partner to garner more creative control.
"My boyfriend is also an actor and during COVID we found ourselves waiting around a lot because there wasn't a lot happening in the industry," she said.
"So we looked into filmmaking and as soon as we started making shorts, we fell in love with the process and have been pursuing that ever since."
Maleeka said the process of creating a film was "exciting" and allowed her to not constantly be at the whim of a casting agent.
"It's great, it's really exciting in a different way while also being connected to the main goal," she said.
"There's a lot of inspiration out there from actors who have done this. It means we get to write roles we're really excited about as well which is an added bonus," she said.
Maleeka said she was unsure what 2023 would hold, but she had hopes for a busy year.
"Storytelling is a huge part of being an actor for me. I just love it, there's no other feeling like it,"' she said.
"It's really fun having a creative pursuit because you get to experience so many unique things that enhance you as an artist."
She said she was proud of her little sister Bianca who had built her success in her own creative right.
"I am so inspired by her and what she's doing. I really hope to use her music in the future films I make as well," she said.
"It's really exciting to watch her do so well."
To listen to Bianca Gasbarri's (Bianca Blakk) extended playlist Angel Skin, head to www.spoti.fi/3ZPYK5.
