The parents of missing south west man Jesse Gunning have called on the public to help authorities locate him.
Grave concerns are held for the 36-year-old who was last sighted leaving Bunbury Hospital on Monday night.
Jesse's mother Jenny Gunning said her family was desperate for any information.
"Jesse is a much-loved brother, father and son and we just want him home safe and sound."
The family said Mr Gunning has friends in Dalyellup, Bunbury and Busselton.
Police encourage anyone who had seen or been in contact with Jesse, to contact them.
Mr Gunning was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve t-shirt, white linen shorts, white sneakers, a cream-coloured cap and sunglasses.
Police say he is not a threat to public safety.
Acting Detective Inspector John Harty said Mr Gunning hadn't accessed his bank account or phone for two and a half days now.
"He was speaking to staff at the emergency department; he's left and run off through the car park and that's the last time he was seen," he said.
"There is absolutely no reason for people to be afraid of Mr Gunning."
"It's likely he will return to Dalyellup; he's got some friends there," he said.
"If he is with friends there, we ask those friends to contact police because our primary concern is for Mr Gunning's health and safety."
Anyone with information on the search should contact WA Police on 131 444.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
