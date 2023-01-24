Blueback is the Tim Winton film adaptation set in the fictitious community of Longboat Bay, however the ecological messages within the movie blockbuster are based on science.
Bringing the marine environment to life on the big screen was made possible with the help of Edith Cowan University (ECU) marine scientists and the world-class equipment used by staff and students at the Bremer Bay filming location.
"We lent our field equipment and microscopes to the film crew to assist in realistically depicting how science is conducted both underwater and on research vessels along the West Australian coast, where filming took place," said Associate Dean of Research Science Kathryn McMahon.
The film depicts the escalating global climate crisis and the state of the world's oceans.
Associate Professor McMahon said ECU's team of marine scientists provided their scientific knowledge and guidance on many aspects of marine research.
This allowed for as much accuracy as possible in portraying scientific research in the marine environment.
"We provided advice on the equipment used to for aquaria experiments and for underwater field work, as well as the types of microscopes used for looking at marine organisms.
"It is wonderful to see marine research come to life in the very first scene," she said.
Blueback is directed by Robert Connelly and is adapted from Winton's 1997 novel of the same name.
The film centres on a young girl who befriends a wild blue groper while diving and becomes an activist for protecting the ecosystems of Australia's coral reefs from destruction.
It stars Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell and Eric Bana.
Associate Professor McMahon said while it was an exciting project to be a part of, there is a greater environmental message to take from the film.
"The message that strong protection of the marine environment is needed," she said.
"Especially in the face of climate change resonated in this film.
"This is true today as our Western Australian marine habitats and fisheries have been impacted by heatwaves.
"Adequate marine protection can help safeguard our amazing marine environment."
