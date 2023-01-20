Missing south west man found and taken to hospital

South west man Jesse Gunning has been found and taken to hospital after going missing on Monday night.
Yesterday his parents issued a desperate plea for the public to assist authorities in locating him.
The search for 36-year-old was conducted after he was last sighted leaving Bunbury Hospital.
Yesterday, acting detective inspector John Harty said the search was issued after Mr Gunning hadn't accessed his bank account or phone for two and a half days.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.