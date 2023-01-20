Missing south west man found and taken to hospital

Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Missing man Jesse Gunning found and taken to hospital

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:01pm
South west man Jesse Gunning has been found and taken to hospital after going missing on Monday night.

CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

