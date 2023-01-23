Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Virtual Rottnest swim on offer to Busselton Masters Swimming Club members

By Catherine Massey
Members from Busselton Masters Swimming Club will take part in a virtual rottnest swim in next month at the foreshore. Picture is supplied.

A new event is being offered by the city's leading swimming club this year, allowing athletes to virtually cross the Rottnest Channel from the Busselton foreshore.

