A new event is being offered by the city's leading swimming club this year, allowing athletes to virtually cross the Rottnest Channel from the Busselton foreshore.
The Virtual South32 Rottnest Channel Swim will see Busselton Masters Swimming Club members virtually cross the 20km Rottnest Channel from the waters of Geographe Bay.
Going ahead on February 18, the virtual swim includes all ages with four categories on offer - including a 20km solo, duo, or team of four swim.
A novelty team of 10 category is also on offer.
Busselton Masters Swimming Club president Richard George said the event would start from the beach at the end of West Street.
"This is going to be such a fun event and we hope to get lots of our friends and family down, whether they're watching, swimming or helping out with drinks to give swimmers a well-deserved break in between swims," he said.
Each swimmer will receive a swimming cap to wear during the event and will be awarded a medal achievement certificate on completion of the distance.
For 2023 the event is open to Busselton Masters Swimming Club members only with just a few spots left for late registrations.
For over 10 years, swimming clubs and pools across the country and the world have held their own Virtual South32 Rottnest Channel Swims, providing an opportunity for swimmers to virtually experience the magic of the swim.
Busselton Masters Swimming Club now has up to 100 members, with swimming sessions at the Geographe Leisure Centre and Busselton foreshore; and social swims taking place at various ocean locations.
For more information on the Busselton Masters Swimming Club, head to the website at www.busseltonmastersswimming.com.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
