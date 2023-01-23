A mural in West Busselton is one of eight street art creations in WA to be shortlisted for the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards.
Located on the Vasse Diversion drain, 'Preserve and Conserve' by Andrew Frazer and year 4-6 students at Mackillop Catholic College has been named as a finalist for the country's Best External Mural.
The mural was painted in November 2021, and commissioned by Water Corporation.
Muralist Andrew Frazer said it was great to be recognised by the awards.
"It feels great, especially considering its a collaboration with the students from the school," he said.
"It was special to see it from conceptualisation, right through to installation and how proud the students were to contribute."
Other WA murals shortlisted for the awards are in Mount Lawley, Perth CBD, Osborne Park, Kalgoorlie, Watermans Bay, and The Horsepower Highway.
'Preserve and Conserve' in West Busselton is one of 30 murals created by Mr Frazer across the state.
He said he believed the key to a great mural was ensuring it responded to the site and community.
"It has to speak to the emotional, cultural, and natural sensitivities of the area."
"That's how you get belonging and ownership, and a sense of it being unique to the area."
He said a mural should be a "one-off" with originality to the geographical location.
"It allows us to go from living a location, to allowing the location to feel like home."
Mr Frazer said his favourite part of creating a mural was sharing stories.
"Sharing stories is what I enjoy most. Being able to relay a story of significance that people can relate to."
Established in 2018, the Awards recognise destinations using outdoor art to attract visitors, boost the economy and engage members of the community.
Water Corporation Regional Manager Nicola Waite said she was thrilled to see the project nominated for the prestigious award.
"It recognises the importance of art projects like Water Corporation's Splash of Colour program in regional towns and precincts - and the role they have in both the world of street and art tourism," she said.
Winners for the 11 Australian Street Art Awards categories will be announced on February 10.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
