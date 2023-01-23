A young surfer from Yallingup has been selected as one of 12 athletes across Australia to attend the first year of a prestigious high performance academy in New South Wales.
Thirteen year-old Kade Martin was the only Western Australian grom to be selected for the Surfing Australia High Performance Academy, set to go ahead on the east coast from Monday.
The 13-year-old has relocated with his mother Alison Martin to Casuarina, NSW for the 12-month program where he will be given performance coaching and high quality surfing education.
Kade was a member of the Western Australian Junior State Team for 2022 and said he was looking forward to what the year would bring.
"I'm so lucky and just so grateful for this experience," he said.
"I hope to get the best out of the academy and do the best I can for my surfing."
The prestigious selection follows a year of huge achievements for the young surfer including the top prize for the under-16 State Titles and under-16 Frothin' Fools in Geraldton, as well as the Yallingup Shred Fest.
Kade also took out fifth in the World Surf League Pro Junior competition in Mandurah, and third in the under-16s and under-18s Taj's Small Fries event at the weekend.
Surfers at the academy will be coached by Australian professional surfer Bede Durbidge, one of the most successful competitive surfers of his generation.
Academy athletes will train at state-of-the-art training facilities where they will undertake education in physical preparation training, skills acquisition, sports psychology, athlete wellbeing and physiotherapy.
Kade's mother Alison Martin said it was an opportunity the family couldn't pass up.
"This is a amazing opportunity to be able to train with the best surfers in Australia with the best coaches in the best training facilities in the country," she said.
Kade intends to return to his home town Yallingup after completing the program.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.