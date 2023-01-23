Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Yallingup surfer Kade Martin selected for inaugural 12-month Surfing Australia High Performance Academy

By Catherine Massey
Updated January 24 2023 - 3:21pm, first published January 23 2023 - 3:17pm
Kade Martin.

A young surfer from Yallingup has been selected as one of 12 athletes across Australia to attend the first year of a prestigious high performance academy in New South Wales.

