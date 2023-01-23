Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton to welcome 2023 Ocean Swim Festival and Australian Open Water Championships from tomorrow

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated January 24 2023 - 3:32pm, first published January 23 2023 - 6:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Ocean Swim Festival will take place at the iconic Busselton Jetty.

Elite swimmers are gearing up for one of Australia's biggest swimming festivals this week at the Busselton Jetty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.