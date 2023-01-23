Elite swimmers are gearing up for one of Australia's biggest swimming festivals this week at the Busselton Jetty.
The 2023 Ocean Swim Festival and Australian Open Water Championships will run concurrently for four days from today.
The sole Olympic event on the program, the Men's and Women's 10km Australian Championship, is the first step in the qualification process for athletes looking to secure their place on the Australian Dolphins team for Paris 2024.
Four swimmers from Busselton Swimming Club will be competing including 14 year-old Ruby McLellan, 15 year-old Ari Diggins, 15 year-old Dustin Gee, and 17 year-old Finn Wright.
Busselton Swimming Club head coach Andrew Sexton said the four were prepared to achieve personal bests.
"I have never had an open water representative during my time at the BSC and now we have four that will be competing, which is a massive improvement," he said.
For more information, www.bit.ly/3XOZd6n.
