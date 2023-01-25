Four fish-attracting buoys have been anchored off the coast of Cape Naturaliste this week as part of an ongoing statewide FADs program.
Deployment of Fish Aggregating Devices in the area was given the tick of approval by the State Government following a successful three-year trial initiated and run by Recfishwest.
Anchored in the open ocean, FADs are used to attract small bait fish and larger pelagic species like dolphin fish, tuna, mackerel and billfish.
Recfishwest chief executive Andrew Rowland said the commitment to expand the FADs program provided significant support to the recreational fishing industry.
"Despite the disappointment at the Government's recent west coast demersal decision, we are pleased to see a commitment to an expanded WA FADs program," Dr Rowland said.
"Having an established Statewide FADs program is a first for WA and is a direct result from all the hard work put into the pilot program by Recfishwest and local fishing champions."
Additional FADs are expected to be deployed in the near future to Cape Naturaliste, as well as Perth, Albany, Geraldton, Jurien Bay and Mandurah.
More information and locations with Fish Aggregation Devices can be found online at www.refcfishwest.org.au/fads.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
