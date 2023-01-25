Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Cape Naturaliste Fish Aggregation Devices deployed for Statewide program

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated January 25 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:09pm
Recfishwest has deployed four anchored buoys (FADs) off Cape Naturaliste to attract small bait fish and larger pelagic species. Picture is supplied.

Four fish-attracting buoys have been anchored off the coast of Cape Naturaliste this week as part of an ongoing statewide FADs program.

