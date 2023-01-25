Sail into Life program ready for a roaring 2023

Rotary's Sail into Life season will officially restart next Wednesday for those looking for a safe sailing experience while in the south west.
The program is open to anyone including seniors, those with a disability, and young children.
Event organiser David Eyres said pre-christmas numbers predicted a busy 2023 season.
"You don't have to be disabled to get involved," he said.
"Able-bodied people, including seniors, volunteer helpers and parents with young children are also welcome to join us."
Sail into Life is jointly funded by the Rotary Clubs of Busselton Geographe Bay and Margaret River.
The sessions boast wheel-chair access and a hoist for getting in and out of the yachts.
Busselton Geographe Bay Club president Bernie Masters said Sail into Life gave people who had never sailed before the chance to do it safely within the Port Geographe Marina.
"The dinghies are sailed in enclosed waters within a designated area of the marina with lifejackets, radios, and first aid kits."
The first session of the 2023 season will go ahead on February 1 at 9am and continue every second Wednesday until April.
For more information, call event organiser David Eyres on 0407 697 717.
