House of the Week | A quality built home

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
At this property, the living is easy and yours for the taking. Effortlessly connecting the inside living areas to outdoor entertaining, it's easy to see why this property will appeal to those craving a sublime seaside lifestyle.
Not only is the home right next to the coast, but the property itself has an outstanding lifestyle - so enjoy it now!
The property has rare, sheoak flooring to the entrance and halls, so the quality of this build is evident through the entire home. There's a Jarrah kitchen with glass splashback, plenty of bench space and an abundance of cupboards throughout.
The design of the property boasts both functionality and style, making an ideal B&B or private guestroom with two separate king main suites. The second is to the rear of the property having private access to the enclosed heated pool area, outdoor entertaining, plus exiting/entering through the garage.
The outdoor entertaining area is very unique with the pool. You'll be hosting friends and family all year round!
Situated on a 903sqm R15 lot, walking distance to beach, parks, shops and the marina, this warm and inviting family-sized residence is brimming with comfort, with incredible attention to detail, and built with quality in mind.
