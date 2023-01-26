Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Day two of Swim Festival draws huge crowds

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated January 26 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 7:39pm
Huge crowds turned out at the Busselton foreshore this morning for day two of the 2023 Ocean Swim Festival and Australian Open Water Championships. Photo by Adam Crane/Salt Diaries

Day two of one of Australia's biggest swim festivals has drawn huge crowds to the Busselton foreshore as a variety of courses were completed by elite and community athletes.

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

