Day two of one of Australia's biggest swim festivals has drawn huge crowds to the Busselton foreshore as a variety of courses were completed by elite and community athletes.
Going ahead over four days is the 2023 Ocean Swim Festival and Australian Open Water Championships, which today saw competitors take to the water to contest the girl's and boy's 14-15 year old 5km Australian Titles.
Hayden Cahill from Yeronga Park claimed the boy's 14 year old 5km Championship ahead of Lachlan Parker from Toowoomba Grammar and Sterling Tuxford from Trinity Grammar.
In the boy's 15 year old 5km Luke Higgs from Warringah took out gold, followed by Nicholas Macher from Revesby Workers with silver, and Jed Rowlands from Pelican Waters in third.
Also taking part in the early morning action of the day was Sophie Hebron from Albany Creek who won a sprint finish in the girl's 14 year old 5km Championship, tightly followed by Amber-Skye Stevenson from Woy Woy, and Sienna Pitt from Southlake Dolphins in third.
Amelie Smith from Rocky City dominated the field in the girl's 15 year-old 5km event, ahead of Sophie Jacka from Melbourne and Riley Smith from Redcliffe Leagues in third.
More than 400 locals and visitors converged later in the morning for Swimming Australia's inaugural community swim event, completing the same course as the Australian Open Water Championships competitors in 500m, 1.25km, 5km, 7km, or 10km formats.
For a full list of results from today's Community swim, go to www.bit.ly/3DgEhgK.
For a full list of results from Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open Water Championships, go to www.bit.ly/3R4TA1T.
