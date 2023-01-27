The Busselton and Dunsborough foreshores were a hive of activity for Australia Day, both welcoming new local citizens and acknowledging the efforts of various community members.
Facilitated by the Rotary Club of Busselton Geographe Bay, the Busselton citizenship ceremony and awards saw a number of people recognised.
Local Delys Forres took out Senior Community Citizen of the Year, and Marshall Grosse received Busselton Community Citizen of the Year.
In Dunsborough the Naturaliste Gratitude Awards sought out local heros for their positive impact on the town.
This year's Dunsborough and Districts Progress Association Naturaliste Gratitude Award winners were Lisa Krasenstein, Chris Burton, Alison Butler, and the Toby Inlet Catchment Group.
Cultural custodian Josh Whiteland received the Auspire Dunsborough Community Citizen of the Year award for his time sharing cultural knowledge with the town and surrounding areas.
