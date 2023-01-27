Four local swimmers have competed against some of the best athletes in the country, taking part in the individual 5km events at the Australian National Championships held in Busselton last week.
Fourteen year-old Ruby McLellan, and 15 year-old Ari Diggins achieved 16th and 17th respectively in the 15-year girls division with three and six minute personal bests.
Sixteen year-old Dustin Gee achieved a four minute personal best in the 17-year boys division, with 17 year-old Finn Wright grabbing a one minute personal best in the 18-year boys division.
All four were representing Busselton Swimming Club at a national competition for the first time.
Busselton Swimming Club head coach Andrew Sexton said the competition was a "big leap" for the local swimmers.
"I am very happy that all four managed to achieve PB's and with the Open Water Nationals potentially being in Busselton for another two years, it is an inspiration to our other swimmers as well," he said.
"Hopefully we will have fantastic results in the Jetty Swim in two weeks."
Dustin Gee, Ruby McLellan, Finn Wright, and Violet Reynolds also partnered for the National Open 4 by 1.5km relay to place 14th overall, and 4th for WA.
The club's second relay team of 19 year-old Lucinda Jones, 16 year-old Matius Brown, 13 year-old Lucy Byrne, and 15 year-old Archie O'Beirne found the going tough against some of the world's best Open category swimmers, including a team from Japan.
"With Kyle Lee from Bunbury winning the Open 5km title, it shows our young swimmers what can be done with dedication and tenacity," Mr Sexton said.
"The challenge is on to be able to field a 14/15 year old relay team at the event in the next few years, and I really hope more of our young swimmers, especially the boys, will put their hands up to compete against the best young Age Group swimmers in Open Water in Australia."
More information on the Busselton Swimming Club is available online at www.busseltonswimmingclub.com.au.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.