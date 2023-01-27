Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton Swimming Club athletes compete at Australian National Open Water Championships

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:28pm, first published January 27 2023 - 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busselton Swimming Club head coach Andrew Sexton with local swimmers Ruby McLellan (14), Violet Reynolds (15), Lucy Byrne (13), Lucinda Jones (19), Archie O'Beirne (13), Dustin Gee (16), Finn Wright (17), and Matius Brown (16). Picture supplied.

Four local swimmers have competed against some of the best athletes in the country, taking part in the individual 5km events at the Australian National Championships held in Busselton last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.