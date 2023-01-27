Swim coaches and officials across the state have slammed inadequate pool facilities in Busselton following one of Australia's largest swimming festivals.
Lack of an Olympic size pool in the region was a key concern highlighted by Swimming WA during the four-day Ocean Swim Festival and Australian Open Water Championships, which was held at Busselton Jetty.
According to the City's Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy, a 50-metre pool is still more than 10 years away for Busselton.
But Vasse MP Libby Mettam said the community was "crying out" for a 50-metre pool to be built sooner.
She said lack of a 50-metre pool was a significant missing piece in the growth of Busselton.
"We need a new set of eyes looking at this issue given the community benefits it would provide.
"It is important that we give our youth every opportunity, and older people as well, to take this sport to the next level."
She said Busselton was the only city in WA with more than two swim clubs and no 50-metre pool.
"There are obviously also economic outcomes which we have seen over the last few days with this event that such a facility would support."
It comes after national and international athletes were shut out of the Geographe Leisure Centre on Australia Day, restricting them from warm up, warm down and training activities.
Swimming WA chief executive Sophie Row said it would have been "a nice gesture" for the city to keep the centre open during the event week.
"It would have been nice for the City to staff the pool on Australia Day given the number of families and swimmers that had come here to attend the event," she said.
"There has been some feedback and disappointment around the fact that the pool was closed."
City of Busselton acting chief executive Paul Needham said the centre was closed on Australia due to the City not being aware of any requests from event organisers to keep it open.
Ms Row expressed her concern for inadequate swimming facilities in the City and said Busselton would be passed over for future events in favour of a location that could support them.
"Busselton has one of the fastest growing populations across Australia. For a population like this not to have a 50-metre pool, it's missing an enormous opportunity," she said.
"While this kind of facility can be deemed as expensive to build and run by councils, you can split a 50m pool into two pools which means more people can use it."
Ms Row said Swimming WA's annual Country Pennants was due to be held in the south west in two years time, but stated it wouldn't come to Busselton due to the lack of facilities.
"The pool is not big enough and cannot cope - this event usually brings more than 1500 people to the area it is held in."
The need for better facilities have been amplified by Busselton swim clubs who struggle for lane space on a daily basis and often have to travel to Bunbury to train.
In 2022, Busselton Swimming Club produced its largest number of national swimmers in recent years, boosting its qualified athletes from just one swimmer to a group of six.
Busselton Swimming Club head coach Andrew Sexton said it was time the representation of the club as a community service was recognised.
"I really think this kind of event makes it abundantly clear that our facilities are not up to standard, especially in a growing community," he said.
"I understand there is a significant amount of investment that needs to be made, but proper consideration needs to be given if Busselton is to be considered a real first class provider of events in the water sports arena."
Scarborough Beach Swimming Club head coach Cameron Hawthorn was affected by the Australia Day pool closure and said it had presented a "real struggle" for his athletes.
"Not being able to have them train in a pool where there are controlled conditions, and especially without getting welts from jellyfish, was a real struggle," he said.
Mr Hawthorn said it was "the worst decision" for the city to shut the Geographe Leisure Centre on a national swimming event day.
"It's definitely one of the weirdest decisions. I've never seen that done anywhere else in Australia," he said.
"Wherever we go, there is usually always a pool open."
"I think they would probably make more money than they would on a normal day with most national athletes wanting to train."
Mr Needham said a 50-metre pool was planned for the region in more than 10 years time.
"The Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy ... provides a realistic and achievable schedule of prioritised community projects," Mr Needham said.
He said the Strategy was periodically reviewed and would be again this year.
