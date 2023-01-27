More than 40 keelboats from across the state will descend on Geographe Bay this weekend for the 20th anniversary of WA's premier yachting regatta.
Setting sail out from Busselton Jetty for six days of races, the Geographe Bay Race Week is a highly anticipated event among the yachting fraternity.
Behind the scenes of the 20th anniversary has been a changing of the guard with longtime trusty professionals taking a step back to welcome new race director Scott Olney.
Mr Olney comes from an extensive racing background that includes being the on-water manager of Fremantle Sailing Club to run world sailing events like the 2017 420 Worlds, and 2017 Fremantle to Bali international race.
"This is my first year running the event," Mr Olney said.
"Having been a previous competitor in this race, coming back in as the event organizer and director is wonderful."
"I like the idea that I'm creating a fun and exciting race, and building a platform for people to come down, sail, and enjoy the marvellous waters down here."
Boats taking part in the event will come from across WA including Bunbury, Hillarys, several Swan River yacht clubs, Fremantle Sailing Club, Mandurah Offshore Sailing Club, and Albany
Competitors will fight it out for the top spot across six closely contested divisions.
Mr Olney said boats taking part in the regatta would moor in Port Geographe Marina ahead of the event.
"We're trying to make a spectacle of yacht racing in the vicinity of Busselton Jetty as much as we can to make the race more visible for spectators and tourists in the area.
"It's not that often that you see this amount of boats out on the ocean in Busselton and for anyone who has wanted to get closer or involved, there is always the opportunity to do that.
The 20 year event follows trying times during COVID-19 restrictions which saw the 2020 event cancelled, and the 2021 race offered in a smaller format.
A variety of racing will go ahead during the week with the comprehensive race schedule catering to all sailing abilities.
Geographe Bay Race Week will run from February 4 - 10, and is sponsored by the City of Busselton and Southern Ports.
Anyone local wanting to get involved should email Scott Olney at raceweek@gbyc.com.au for further details.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
