Scientists are pleased with seagrass meadow health in Geographe Bay following a 2022 monitoring report facilitated by the local catchment management group.
The 2022 'Keep Watch' seagrass monitoring report from Geocatch highlighted no major concerns for the meadows.
Each summer Edith Cowan University scientists join DBCA divers to monitor the meadows at eight sites across Geographe Bay.
ECU associate professor Kathryn McMahon said an increase in "shoot density" near the Vasse Diversion Drain and Busselton Jetty had been recorded.
In 2021, five sites saw declines in shoot density with two sites declining more than 20 per cent - however these sites had the greatest increases in 2022. Monitoring for 2023 will start this month.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
