Edith Cowan University Scientists document healthy seagrass meadows in Geographe Bay for 2022 Keep Watch report

By Catherine Massey
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:58pm, first published January 27 2023 - 4:31pm
"Healthy" seagrass found in Geographe Bay.

Scientists are pleased with seagrass meadow health in Geographe Bay following a 2022 monitoring report facilitated by the local catchment management group.

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

