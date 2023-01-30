Community gathered to celebrate country

On a Thursday morning at the beach we met and greeted.
On arrival we were non-verbally 'invited' to build a shelter from peppermint tree branches.
Branches carefully selected with the bark still soft.
Honouring the good tree by using all its trimmed parts, the soft bark making secure binding to hold the moments of contact.
Promising cool the deep silver-green shading leaves, the pliable stems to weave, the curved architectural arcs creating an eye pleasing form, the swish and crackle of collecting, and then engulfed in the minty fragrance.
All invited to build a shelter, a gathered community to build something beautiful, together, an important need for people met.
As we wove the branches we wove ourselves into the place, and wove together connection with place and each other.
Police, SES, surf lifeguards, fire and emergency service volunteers, joined, participated, and, did their job, observed. Watching out for potential danger, policing the safety of the gathering.
We acknowledged this special place where we live and visit, and learned a bit more about the river, where it meets the ocean. We were a confluence of songs. Then we were welcomed.
Welcomed with the language of signs, opening our eyes to the nature all around us. Welcomed with tears. Tears of joy for the reciprocity of our action.
Tears and words for being and joining people here as an action of respect for our shared, vast cultural history, and that we had come to listen.
We moved to the ocean and made our connection, communicated our good intentions for being at this place, and asking that we and our family be kept safe.
Then, through an organic process of observation and gentle invitation, we cleansed ourselves of bad thoughts and discontented notions in a fragrant smoke bathing.
The smoke whispered of local, coastal sage-like herbs. Some felt drawn upon to connect.
Meanwhile, people sat meditating in quiet contemplation letting the sounds, sights, shared smiles, fragrant smoke, and gentle caress of the cooling breeze soothe a warm summer sun.
The children, slightly wild, the way they are down here, 'off leash', untethered, naturally ran and chased, weaving through those sitting still.
Sand kicked trails like those shapes we wove with the peppermint branches.
They ran around the people who chose to be joyfully meeting and connecting to new and old.
The children led us playfully into a simple rhythm connecting dance filled with what movements we were able.
We moved together with laughter, smiles, and gentle brushing touches, until, as one, we stopped, and sat momentarily still.
Then a big, resounding chorus of thanks and appreciation.
Thanking the place (and the time) where we found ourselves.
Thanking those around us, before us, and our guides.
Celebrating the country that is us as we are it. Feeling better connected, wiser, and fulfilled as a result.
Frank Bear, Yallingup
Interest rate rises are a lazy governance method traditionally used to control inflation.
However it just does not work as bank depositors gain the same discretionary income availability that borrowers lose by paying more interest on their borrowings, (which incidentally is crippling younger and newer mortgage borrowers) and inevitably leading to higher wage demands.
To control inflation, particularly house prices, governments need to build more social housing.
To reduce inflation on food prices and general consumables, grow more food.
If you want to control energy costs, produce more energy, it is basically the law of supply and demand.
However governments appear reluctant to tackle these basic issues.
As apart from cost, they know that the majority of electors are homeowners who have built greater equity over the years and have smaller remaining mortgages, whereas a minority are newer home owners with larger mortgages but less equity.
And so governments conclude that it is more politically acceptable to use interest rates as a lazy, but ineffective, tool in the knowledge that it adversely affects less voters, rather than effectively tackle inflation as it should do.
James Cummins, West Busselton
The members of the Busselton Historical Society wish to express their concern with the recent disappearance of the red pillar postbox from the corner of Queen and Adelaide Streets in Busselton.
The Heritage Listed post box dates back to 1842 and forms an important part of local history, as it was located on the City's original campsite.
It appears an alternative new model postbox has been installed at the opposite corner in front of the DBCA's Parks and Wildlife Service building.
Does anyone know the whereabouts of the heritage-listed postbox and can they advise when and if it is to be returned to its original position on Queen Street?
Elizabeth Craigie, Busselton
Opinions and letters published do not reflect the views of the editor or the publisher. Should any person wish to challenge the contents of any letter or opinion, they should put their argument in writing and send it to editor@busseltonmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.