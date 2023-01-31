House of the Week | Relaxed and contemporary

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This home is sure to tick all the boxes. This standout residence is perfectly positioned on one of Busselton's top streets, and is just a short walk to the foreshore, Busselton Jetty district and the town centre.
This striking custom designed home has been cleverly created to the highest standard with an emphasis on easy living. Flexibility in design allows for a portion of the ground floor to be a self-contained three bedroom, two bathroom studio flat, or the ultimate guest apartment complete with a kitchenette, private patio and lounge area.
In total the home boasts four bedroom home, three ensuite bathrooms and two more powder rooms. The ground floor features a large lounge area with a direct access to a north-facing private patio and a separate study. A state-of-the-art elevator and a sweeping staircase offer easy access to the first floor, which is home to the main suite, the living area, kitchen and dining space, opening out to a large north-facing balcony complete with ceiling heaters and remote-controlled blinds.
Plenty of parking for extra cars, boats and caravans. This home has so many lifestyle options on offer and is sure to impress. Imagine enjoying a day at the beach, dining at a quality restaurant in town and then relaxing in the comfortable atmosphere this home provides.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.