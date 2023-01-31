House of the Week | Relaxed and contemporary

In total the home boasts four bedroom home, three ensuite bathrooms and two more powder rooms. The ground floor features a large lounge area with a direct access to a north-facing private patio and a separate study. A state-of-the-art elevator and a sweeping staircase offer easy access to the first floor, which is home to the main suite, the living area, kitchen and dining space, opening out to a large north-facing balcony complete with ceiling heaters and remote-controlled blinds.

