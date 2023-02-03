GeoCatch is offering a $200 rebate for cat owners in the Geographe Bay Catchment to install a new catio.
A catio is a fully enclosed outdoor space that allows your cat to spend time outside your home and keep wildlife safe.
According to animal behavioralists and the RSPCA, cats can live a happy and healthy life in a catio, provided its design provides mental and physical enrichment.
An increasing number of cat owners are taking advantage of the rebate to give their cats access to fresh air, an area to bask in the sun, and the opportunity to observe the world while remaining safe and contained, according to a GeoCatch spokesperson.
"Wandering cats are much more susceptible to road accidents and attacks from other animals, and it is estimated that one roaming cat can kill 187 native animals annually," the spokesperson said.
In addition to the rebate, GeoCatch is running a catio building workshop on Saturday, February 4 at Busselton Bunnings from 11am - 2pm.
The workshop will guide cat owners through building a cat enclosure, including the materials and tools required, design, and installation process.
Presented by sustainability expert Chris Ferreira from the Forever Project and Eco Builder Matty Noakes, there will be a focus on keeping your cat entertained through cat enrichment activities and inclusions that are easy to build yourself.
Chris will also share his gardening expertise, showing participants how to create beautiful drought-friendly gardens and lawn within and surrounding the catio.
GeoCatch project officer Nicole Lincoln said it was important to include catios in suburban homes.
"Catio installation provides cat owners with the confidence and peace of mind that they are keeping their cat safe from cat fights and vehicle injuries while ensuring wildlife is safe from attack in our local area.
"It's a win-win for wildlife, cats, and pet owners."
This catio rebate and workshop is part of the Pets Away, Possums Play campaign that asks pet owners to keep cats and dogs contained to reduce injury and death to pets and wildlife.
The program aims to increase awareness and protection of the critically endangered Western Ringtail Possum and other urban native wildlife.
The rebate is now open, with registrations closing on March 31.
For further information on registering for the catio rebate or to book your spot at the catio building workshop, visit geocatch.asn.au or call 0491 069 078.
The projects are supported by the South West Catchments Council, through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program, in partnership with The Forever Project, Shire of Capel, City of Busselton, Katzone, Cat Runs WA, SAFE, RSPCA, Busselton Men's Shed and FAWNA.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
