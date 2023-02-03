Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

GeoCatch offers $200 rebate for Geographe Bay Catchment cat owners

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated February 3 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A catio is a fully enclosed outdoor space that allows your cat to spend time outside your home and keep wildlife safe. Picture is file image.

GeoCatch is offering a $200 rebate for cat owners in the Geographe Bay Catchment to install a new catio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniela Cooper

Daniela Cooper

Editor

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.