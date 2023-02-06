It might be tough for the opposition, but for Yallingup-Oddbods it was yet another A-Grade T20 premiership in the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association - their fifth in a row.
Matt Connaughton's YOBS lineup extended its incredible record-breaking run in the short-format competition when it defeated Hugh Mugford's gutsy Dunsborough team by 12 runs in the A-Grade grand final decider at Barnard Park on Saturday afternoon in front of a good crowd.
Under Cameron Morris, the earlier B-Grade T20 grand final saw Dunsborough defeat Aaron Smith's young St Marys lineup by 19 runs.
Chris King held two brilliant catches for Dunsborough, the first at short mid-off, and the second a diving catch on the straight boundary, to help sway the B-Grade decider in his side's favour.
Meanwhile, the C-Grade T20 grand final on the synthetic wicket at Barnard Park saw Vasse (2 for 122) take home the silverware after defeating Nannup (3 for 116) by eight wickets.
Boh Lohmas was the outstanding player in the C-Grade final, scoring 54 not out from just 31 balls with 2 fours and 5 sixes for Vasse, who cantered home with nearly four overs to spare.
Batsmen in the A-Grade and B-Grade playoffs found shot-making very difficult on the lifeless Barnard turf track, but there were still some excellent knocks played in both grand finals.
Two batsmen stood out head and shoulders in the A-Grade grand final.
Opener Luke Wedderburn for YOBS notched an excellent 49 off 36 balls to set the base for his team's eventual total of 8 for 125 off 20 overs.
For Dunsborough, who started their chase disastrously and were 3 for 1 at one stage, allrounder Josh Reagan nearly got them home.
Reagan struck 36 off 25 balls including 3 sixes, before he was crucially caught at deep backward square leg in the dying stages when the game was finely in the balance.
Imports Mathew Lowe (27) and Nathan Chadburn (17) also helped Dunsborough reach their eventual total of 113 all out, while left-armer Matt Connaughton led from the front for YOBS with 3 for 19 from 4 overs.
The earlier B-Grade grand final on the Barnard turf saw Dunsborough restricted to 5 for 117 off 20 overs, with Ben Cadd (25), Ben Danaher (31) and Mat Lepidi (31) the major contributors.
In reply Dunsborough kept St Marys to 7 for 98 off 20 overs, with Ryan Lohr (27) their best batsman, well supported by Spencer Drummond (18).
Dunsborough's best bowlers included Harrison Allardyce, with 2 for 11 off 4 overs.
Grand final man of the match awards went to Luke Wedderburn for YOBS (A-Grade), Chris King for Dunsborough (B-Grade) and Boh Lomas for Vasse (C-Grade).
The longer format competition resumes in Busselton-Margaret River this Saturday, with the grand finals set down for March 25.
