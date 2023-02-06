Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

YOB's secure fifth consecutive win for A-grade T20 Premiership

By Allan Miller
Updated February 6 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:08pm
Yallingup-Oddbods skipper Matt Connaughton and his players celebrate their record fifth straight T20 A-Grade premiership on Saturday at Barnard Park. Photo supplied.

It might be tough for the opposition, but for Yallingup-Oddbods it was yet another A-Grade T20 premiership in the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association - their fifth in a row.

