SENIOR Country Week provided plenty of good things for the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association in Perth last month, despite a tough time in A-Section.
After losing their first three games to Upper Great Southern, Bunbury and Esperance, Busselton- Margaret River's Number One side recovered under skipper Fraser Oates to win a vital semi-final against Eastern Goldfields.
"We managed to achieve one of our main objectives for the week, and that was to stay in A-Section for next year," said BMRCA chief selector Neil Langenhoven.
Langenhoven singled out 17-year-old fast bowler Rory Calhoun, spinner Ben Payne and left-arm quick Scott Young for their excellent performances in the No. 1 side.
All three bowlers took a five-wicket analysis, while allrounder Shane Joyce provided the individual batting highlight with an innings of 96 against Esperance.
In addition, Busselton-Margaret River's Number Two side went undefeated through the week and comprehensively won the E-Section title.
This was mainly due to an outstanding partnership in the E-Section grand final by teenagers Finn Barrett-Lennard (62 not out) and Jared Mott (27 not out), which helped Busselton-Margaret River recover from 8-78 to post a winning total of 6-140 against Bunbury.
"The Number Two side had some incredible individual performances during the week and they clearly did not belong in E-Section," said Langenhoven.
"Skipper Matty Braid made the week very enjoyable for his team and is to be congratulated on his work."
An unprecedented four centuries were recorded by the Number Two side: Justin Gilbert (200 not out), Fida Hussain (109 not out), Alex Cook (100 not out), Shane Joyce (100 not out).
Medium-pacer Bill Cawley also took a brilliant analysis of 7 for 27 against Bunbury in the qualifying rounds.
Sponsored by Farmers Own, the Busselton-Margaret River senior squad are hopeful of fielding a third side in Country Week next year.
