Southcamp opens first round of bookings to City of Busselton locals

Updated February 7 2023 - 11:42am, first published February 6 2023 - 12:11pm
Mary Street Bakery co-founder Michael Forde, site owner Peter Atzemis, and Dark Horse Hospitality Group managing director Miles Hull during the construction of Southcamp, an active village in the heart of Dunsborough. Photo supplied.

A Dunsborough destination where you can sleep, relax, eat and drink while being on Geographe Bay's doorstep will begin opening its wares from April.

