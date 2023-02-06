A Dunsborough destination where you can sleep, relax, eat and drink while being on Geographe Bay's doorstep will begin opening its wares from April.
Located in the heart of Dunsborough at 61 Dunn Bay Road, Southcamp is an active village mixing boutique cabin accommodation with a brewery, kitchen, continental grocer, natural wine store, florist and more.
The team behind the new destination have now opened bookings for the cabin accommodation to locals before it becomes available to the wider public, allowing them to be the first to have the opportunity to experience the unique, experiential accommodation.
"It's a small token to show our huge appreciation for the overwhelming support we have received from both the local community and custodians in bringing Southcamp to life," said site owner, Peter Atzemis.
Positioned as small in scale yet substantial in offer, Mr Atzemis said the focus of the precinct was to form a bespoke social hub, celebrating the local coastal culture.
"The destination has been designed to unite community need, nature and amenity by offering a range of attractive components in one location," he said.
"A precinct with a distinct 'down-south' vibe - somewhere you can visit straight from the beach, walk or cycle to and enjoy a quality hospitality experience be it coffee, lunch, dinner or a late evening drink."
Open from April, today is the last day City of Busselton locals will have exclusive access to booking cabins at the precinct with bookings made available to the wider public from tomorrow.
For more information or to book, visit www.southcamp.com.au.
