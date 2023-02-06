Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Yallingup's John Price to tackle Busselton Jetty Swim following single-lung transplant

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:51pm, first published February 6 2023 - 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
76 year-old Yallingup local John Price before (right) and after (left) his life saving single-lung transplant. Photos supplied.

Yallingup lung transplant recipient John Price will take to the water for the Busselton Jetty Swim this weekend in a personal challenge to raise awareness about organ donation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.