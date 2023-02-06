Yallingup lung transplant recipient John Price will take to the water for the Busselton Jetty Swim this weekend in a personal challenge to raise awareness about organ donation.
Just 16 months after a generous and anonymous donor helped save his life, the 76-year-old grandfather will tackle the 3.6km solo swim for the first time since he received the single lung transplant in October 2021.
He has previously completed the event 13 times and said he would be "absolutely ecstatic" to cross the finish line again following two years off.
"It's going to be exciting to get in the water and get around the end of the jetty and see the finish line," John said.
"I am optimistic and looking forward to it."
In 2012, John was diagnosed with idiopathic interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic disease that causes the tissue surrounding the air sacs to thicken and cause permanent scarring of the lungs, making it increasingly difficult to breathe over time.
After years of maintaining good health, John suffered an acute exacerbation in early 2021 causing his lung function to decline so significantly that he struggled to breathe without extra oxygen.
His ailing health prompted him to withdraw from the Busselton Jetty Swim that year and he was listed on the lung transplant waitlist before receiving his life-saving gift in October 2021.
The disease claimed the life of his older brother, Graham, in 2015.
John said he considered himself to be "one of the luckiest people in the world" to receive a new lung.
"Had I not been fortunate enough to receive a transplant, I know that the only situation for me was probably an early death," he said.
"Since my transplant, I have not looked back.
The Busselton Jetty Swim, now in its 28th year, started in 1996 with just 82 participants.
It is expected that more than 4000 swimmers will take to the water for this year's event, in both solo and team events.
This weekend's swim will be the longest distance covered by John since his operation, with a 3.1km swim his current record.
He trains four times a week in the Yallingup lagoon with a group of friends, and will complete the Jetty Swim alongside local Kathryn Langridge.
John said swimming provided him with an important way to keep fit.
"I enjoy the socialisation of swimming," he said.
"Being strong and fit is a mantra I survive by on a daily basis, so I'll be perfectly happy just to finish this event and do it with a smile on my face.
John initially signed up for the event to encourage more people to join the organ donation register.
"There is an overstock of transplant recipients and a donor deficit," he said.
"I would love to see more donors step up and sign up to the donation register so that people who have life-ending diseases can have a chance."
He said not a day goes by when he didn't say a silent thank you to his donor for the "incredible gift" of life.
"I am incredibly grateful to my donor and donor family, my own family and friends, and the medical team at Fiona Stanley Hospital who have all provided me with unstinting support, both then and now," he said..
"My life mission now is to do all I can to achieve the best possible outcome".
The Busselton Jetty swim will take place this Sunday at 8am.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.