Local swim clubs and schools are battling it out for lane space at the Geographe Leisure Centre with coaches and users stating the facility had become "too small" for Busselton's growing population.
Busselton Masters Swimming Club was pipped for lane space this month for their year-round Wednesday swim sessions, due to local schools booking lane space to allow students to train for their annual swim carnivals.
It follows comments last week from Swimming WA officials and coaches across the state on the "inadequate swim facilities" provided in the city and the lack of a 50-metre pool to support the growing swim community.
Masters Swimming Club president Richard George said loss of lane space on a Wednesday had meant the club had to change its schedule to ensure it could still cater to all its members.
"The GLC advised that because we hadn't had that time slot in a previous year, the schools had preference over us," he said.
"We are happy to adapt at peak times to help the kids swim, but this is the consequence of a facility that is too small."
"When you don't have enough space, competition for lanes gets amplified."
"There just isn't room for all of us."
However City of Busselton community and commercial services director Naomi Searle denied this was the case.
"School bookings are held outside swim club training times and do not impact on clubs regular bookings," she said.
Despite stories of packed lane space at the GLC, the City's Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy states a 50-metre pool is still more than 10 years away.
A review into the SRFS is now underway but the prioritising list for ratepayers to vote on does not include the option for a 50m pool.
An option to spend $7.2 million to reconfigure the current facility is included on the list, proposing the existing 25-metre indoor pool be split from the leisure pool.
Mr George said splitting the indoor pool provided little benefit to the aquatic clubs of the GLC.
"The city risk overcapitalising an old facility that is now too small," he said.
"This split is the Geographe Leisure Centre's SRFS priority, not the community's. The current facility is no longer serving the community's needs, in particular children, and it will only get worse."
"We at least need a plan for aquatic facilities and the future of the GLC - there is no current plan for a 50-metre pool.
"Ten plus years means nothing, it's open-ended. The community at least deserves a plan for the future, don't just string us along," Mr George said.
Naomi Searle said the option for a 50-metre pool to be voted on was not included in the SRFS review list because other sport and recreation projects throughout the City were deemed a "greater priority".
"The SRFS did not include a 50m pool in the first 10 years as this was not currently justified based on the population and projected growth."
In response to the decision to offer a refurbishment of the current indoor pool structure, Ms Searle said "flexible water space" was also considered a higher priority than a 50-metre pool.
The Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy for 2020 to 2030 recommends approximately $37M of sport and recreation projects.
Now two years old, a review of the document has been launched to see it against current economic conditions and community priority.
For more information on the strategy, go to https://bit.ly/3Ytdfeh
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
