Adults are being encouraged back into the water this summer with the return of a swimming refresher program at the Geographe Leisure Centre.
ReStart is a one-hour class held over four weeks for those looking to improve their swim skills, and is taught by accredited coaches from the Masters Swimming Club.
The program is best suited to people who have been out of the water for an extended period of time and Club president Richard George said it was an essential program for people living in the south west.
"It's a gateway to enjoying the beauty of the ocean and pools in the south west, and making new friends," he said.
"Swimming is a whole-body fitness activity, that you can vary as you gain confidence and skills."
Held on Sunday mornings, the four-week ReStart program will start on March 12.
For more information or to join the Masters Swimming Club, visit the website at www.busseltonmastersswimming.com
