House of the Week | A sparkle on Barkle

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This property just screams perfection. The charming home will win you over with its warm and inviting character, offering immaculately presented modern accommodation with appealing neutral décor.
The home has an open plan meals and family area, with a centrally located large chefs kitchen, complete with stone benches, quality appliances, a breakfast bar, and walk in pantry.
The main bedroom has a fully fitted walk-in-robe, an ensuite bathroom with a separate shower, double vanity, stone benchtop and water closet. There are three additional bedrooms, all queen sized with double slider built-in-robes. A study/activity room off the minor bedrooms is ideally suited for those with flexible working arrangements, or for the children to study
There's a large alfresco for all your outdoor entertaining, with a cedar lined ceiling, tiled floor, café blinds and ceiling fan. With an outdoor shower located off the laundry, you can shower when you get back from the beach without treading water through the house.
Ideally situated in one of the best streets in the Busselton within a short stroll to the beach, this well-appointed home represents great value in an area that will make the perfect base for your family to take full advantage of all the great amenities that makes Busselton popular.
