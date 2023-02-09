Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton Hospice Care says goodbye to Dr Trent Healy after 34 years

Updated February 13 2023 - 2:46pm, first published February 9 2023 - 3:50pm
Dr Trent Healy has stepped down from the Busselton Hospice Care Inc volunteer board after 34 years of service. Photo supplied.

A chapter of Busselton Hospice Care Inc.'s history has closed with inaugural board member Dr Trent Healy stepping down after 34 years of service as a volunteer board member.

