A chapter of Busselton Hospice Care Inc.'s history has closed with inaugural board member Dr Trent Healy stepping down after 34 years of service as a volunteer board member.
His time with the organisation came to a close earlier this month with hospice volunteers, staff and fellow board members acknowledging the doctor's "incredible" volunteer record and legacy.
Hospice chair Jenny Monson said Dr Healy had been an instrumental in the Hospice and its role in the Busselton community since the first day it opened its doors.
"I have had the immense privilege of serving along with Trent for the past 34 years and am indebted to him for his wonderful example of professionalism, dedication, compassion, generosity and respect," Ms Monson said.
"Trent has been an essential part of the resilience and commitment of Busselton Hospice Care Inc, ensuring that it has remained embedded in the community through ongoing community involvement and connection along with a high standard of palliative care."
Dr Healy was one of three inaugural board members alongside Mrs Monson and occupational therapist Jeannie Davis.
Busselton Hospice chief executive James Jarvis said the success of the not-for-profit was due to the three inaugural members.
"Today, we say farewell to Dr Healy after 34 years of dedicated, passionate, and continuous service to the Hospice and Busselton community," Mr Jarvis said.
"There has been a magnificent legacy created from Dr Healy's generous gift of time and talent."
Dr Healy and his wife Leslie have been general practitioners in Busselton since 1988.
His special medical interests include palliative care, obstetrics, and nutritional medicine.
For more information on Busselton Hospice Care inc, visit the website at www.busseltonhospicecareinc.org.au.
