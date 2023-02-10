Busselton women are making a splash in water polo once again as they gear up for the WA Regional Country Championships - their first entry in over a decade.
Marking a huge step in the growth of the club since its last entry in 2011, thirteen players from the 'Stingradies' will compete at the championships over the March long weekend.
Busselton Stingradies team captain Liza Dawson said the team's 10-year absence from the competition was due to a lack of promotion, but that the club was now back in full swing.
"The club and regional teams are excited to see Busselton women back," Ms Dawson said.
"What we needed was infrastructure. Someone to lead the team, motivate them, and make it engaging. We now have the right people on board as a committee to have a good balance of everything."
Ms Dawson said creating a welcoming environment where everyone can have a go enabled the club to attract more players.
"It's fun, fitness and friendship. This idea hits the needs of the people who come, and has helped us grow.
"It's very exciting and I'm very proud this approach has brought back the sport in Busselton," she said.
The Stingradies are the Busselton women's side which formed under the original Stingrays club name at the beginning of this season.
The youngest player in the team is 13 years-old and the oldest is 50.
"We have a range of very different ages and abilities," Ms Dawson said.
"Everyone has different strengths, and some of the women have come from other sports."
"Through encouragement and good mentoring, you can support them in crossing over their skills from sports like soccer, swimming, or surfing."
Each team will play five to six games in the competition, with the male and female championship matches held Sunday afternoon.
Teams competing will join from Geraldton, Port Hedland, Karratha, Kalgoorlie, the Peel region, Bunbury and Busselton.
The competition also provides a chance of selection for the WA regional team, an opportunity Ms Dawson once received.
"I want to give the opportunities I had in the sport to the young players now."
More information is available on the WaterPolo WA website.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
