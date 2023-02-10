Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Dunsborough firefighters take part in 2023 Box Rally to raise money for cancer research

By Catherine Massey
Updated February 13 2023 - 3:44pm, first published February 10 2023 - 11:51am
Dunsborough Fire and Rescue lieutenant Mike Foster and Dunsborough Volunteer Bushfire Brigade lieutenant John Lawrence will drive their $1700 car across Australia to take part in the 2023 Autumn Shitbox Rally. Photo by Catherine Massey.

Driving a creaky old car across Australia with the reward of driving it even further is not a feat most people would undertake - but for two local firefighters, it's an adventure they can't wait to do.

