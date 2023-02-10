Driving a creaky old car across Australia with the reward of driving it even further is not a feat most people would undertake - but for two local firefighters, it's an adventure they can't wait to do.
Taking place as part of the 2023 Autumn Shitbox Rally, Dunsborough Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade lieutenant John Lawrence and Dunsborough Fire and Rescue lieutenant Mike Foster will drive from Newcastle to Townsville to raise money for cancer research.
But they have to get to the startline first, with the two men driving their $1700 car across the bottom of Australia before beginning the eight-day rally on May 12.
"It's been something I have been looking at for a while and when I put it to the guys at the volunteer brigade, there was a lot of interest," John said.
"In total we will do 7000km in the car, but 4000km of that will be just getting to the start line."
Box Rallies are not a race, but rather a challenge to achieve the unthinkable by driving cheap cars via some of the country's most formidable roads, all in the name of charity.
John said raising money for cancer research through the drive was of great importance for the firefighters in the local brigade.
"As firefighters, we are more than 30 per cent more likely to get cancer than a normal member of the public due to the fact that we deal with toxic smoke and all that kind of stuff," he said.
"It's a cause that is very close to every firefighters heart on a volunteer level, and then on a personal level too because we all know somebody who has been affected by cancer or who has cancer in the family."
Approximately 200 teams of two will take part in the Rally this year, driving cars worth just $1500 from Newcastle through the towns of Nyngan, Packsaddle, Innamincka, Betoota, Yaraka, Hughenden, before finishing in Townsville.
"Some of these town's don't see a lot of tourists, and it can bring in as much as $85,000 to their economy by having stopovers there for a night or a couple of nights," John said.
"For these small towns in Queensland and the interior, I think it will be really great.
"From looking at the Shitbox Facebook pages, you can see that these local communities really do get involved."
Mike and John are seeking more sponsors to assist them in getting to the event with panels on the car being sold off for $500 each.
They have so far raised $4000 of their $10,000 goal with the current list of sponsors including Yahava Coffee, Rocky Ridge Brewing Company, Naturaliste Hygiene, Ecosystem Solutions, and South West Airport Transfers.
John said he couldn't wait to bring a piece of the south west to the event.
"It's all about raising money for the Cancer Council but we're also looking forward to the adventure" he said.
"Something that will be great is the camaraderie. It's a lot of the teams supporting each other to get through, so there's no competition involved in it."
"From speaking to people who have done it before, they have said it's a real sense of family that you get out of it and coming together for a really good cause."
In total, Box Rally events have donated more than $35 million to Cancer Council.
The Shitbox Rally goes ahead three times a year, with the Autumn journey going ahead from May 12 to 20.
To donate to the Brigade's effort or to read more about their journey, visit https://autumn2023.shitboxrally.com.au/lower-south-wasters.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
