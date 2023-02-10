Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Essential boating service to close if new admin and radio operators not found

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:18pm, first published February 10 2023 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACRM member Wayne Baddock and ACRM owner Rae Thorp. Photo supplied.

An essential boating service in the south west could fold if new people are not found to take over it's radio and admin operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.