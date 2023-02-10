An essential boating service in the south west could fold if new people are not found to take over it's radio and admin operations.
Australian Coast Radio Monitors WA has been a beacon for boaters from Dawesville to Margaret River since 1987, providing a safety net for skippers and their companions heading out to sea.
Supplying radio coverage for all the Sea Rescue groups in Bunbury, Busselton, Dunsborough and Margaret river under the selfless volunteership of Rae and Richard Thorp, the important service could now disappear as the well-known couple seek to retire due to health conditions.
"After all these years. If we actually had to close it, I'd feel we would let a heck of a lot of people down," Ms Thorp said.
"It's been a hard decision, a very hard decision. If we can't get someone to take over at least the admin, it's going to have to close."
Ms Thorp said she would continue to do the radio operations for the time being if she could at least get someone to take over the admin tasks.
"The only reason we are retiring is due to our health, that's the only reason," she said.
"I would keep going if I could, and I will with the radio for a while, but Richard can't do much of it anymore."
If the service is not taken over, boaters risk not having a specific organisation looking out for them on the water.
Without ACRM WA, south west boaters will have to call into radio bases completely out of the area.
"If this service wasn't around it would be dangerous for anyone going out in their boat because they won't have anyone they can call in to quickly," Ms Thorp said.
"People at another base will get calls, and they will be completely out of our area like Mandurah or Rockingham, and they don't know our local area."
"Alternatively they would have to call 000 in an emergency, but prior to doing that there wouldn't be anyone looking out specifically for them."
Ms Thorp said the local Sea Rescue groups had declined taking over the task due to not having the facilities or not wanting to do it.
"The sea rescue groups in the region either cannot do it due to not having the workers or facilities, others don't want to do it even though they have the facilities."
"Every boat you get two calls, one when they log on and one when they log off, and on average we will get around 60 boats calling in each day."
ACRM WA has more than 600 members and runs from 6am until 9.30pm.
Ms Thorp said her members would be sad to see her go.
"I know my members don't want to see me go because they like hearing my voice on the radio," she said.
"It makes them feel secure. I get called mum, I get called the angel of the ocean.
"I get called all sorts of things because we have been around for ages."
She said her favourite part of the job was talking to locals and visitors.
"I just feel so useful because I can be of some help to people."
"Being a radio operator is not a hard job but you do need to have a good head on you."
"You've got to be prepared for any call, it doesn't matter what kind of call you get - it could be an emergency, you just don't know."
Ms Thorp has received three prospective offers for the admin positions, but is still seeking people for the radio operations.
To get in touch, email acrm_accounts@iinet.net.au.
