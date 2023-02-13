A section of a holiday park in Dunsborough is being developed for the exclusive use of seasonal workers during peak periods, as five organisations in the south west join forces to tackle the region's accommodation shortfalls.
Southern Stars Holiday Park will be expanded to increase the supply of affordable accommodation in the region, with efforts from the South West Development Commission, Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, Margaret River Wine Association, Augusta Margaret River Shire, and City of Busselton.
SWDC will provide $50,000 to Southern Stars Holiday Park to develop powered sites for tents, vans and campers.
SWDC chief executive Mellisa Teede said it was an important step in addressing land, housing and accommodation issues in the region.
"We are progressing solutions for the purpose of easing local accommodation pressures impacting local business and industry dependant on a seasonal workforce," Ms Teede said.
"We're pleased to have teamed up with local stakeholders to deliver this solution - and we will continue to work with government and industry to unlock accommodation options."
Construction is underway on the project which is expected to accommodate up to 50 workers once complete and will be fenced separately from the park's main visitor area and amenities.
MRBTA chief executive Sharna Kearney said the outcome recognised the importance of seasonal workers to the tourism and wine industries.
"This is a longstanding and complex issue for our region, and it is pleasing that industry and government are coming together to progress both short- and long-term solutions for these important industries, and our community more broadly," Ms Kearney said.
The holiday park is situated 10 minutes from the Dunsborough township, 20 minutes from Busselton, and 30 minutes to Margaret River.
The project follows completion of the Margaret River Region Short Term Worker Accommodation Study Pre-feasibility Assessment commissioned by MRBTA and MRWA, and funded by SWDC and Tourism WA.
Busselton mayor Grant Henley said the City would continue to work closely with the state government to address housing affordability and availability issues.
"While local councils have limited powers to assist residents impacted by a lack of affordable housing, the City has been doing its best with a range of practical and advocacy measures to address short and long-term housing needs," Mayor Henley said.
"It's wonderful to see that through the collaborative efforts of government and industry, initiatives such as this can make a real difference to temporary workers and the need for accommodation."
Southern Stars Holiday Park owner Todd Davidson said he was pleased to invest in the project and support the wine and tourism industries through the provision of accommodation for seasonal workers.
"I would especially like to acknowledge our team, and all the local trades and suppliers, that have worked tirelessly over the past six weeks to ensure that we are able to deliver these new sites with the intention of welcoming up to 50 additional workers."
More information is available on the SWDC website.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
