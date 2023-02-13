Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

St Mary Mackillop students packed into one lane for swim sessions at Geographe Leisure Centre

By Catherine Massey
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:33pm, first published February 13 2023 - 2:25pm
More than 50 St Mary Mackillop College students are being forced to swim in one lane due to a lack of space at the Geographe Leisure Centre. Photo supplied.

It's been revealed up to 70 students have been forced to train in one lane at the Geographe Leisure Centre, as a local school swim squad joins the call for a bigger facility in Busselton.

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

