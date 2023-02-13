It's been revealed up to 70 students have been forced to train in one lane at the Geographe Leisure Centre, as a local school swim squad joins the call for a bigger facility in Busselton.
Jumping in one end, swimming 25-metres, and hopping out the other before waiting 12 minutes for their next lap is the reality for young swimmers at St Mary Mackillop College when training for school and interschool carnivals.
They are just one of the many clubs who have highlighted their plight in getting space at the 25-metre facility with swim coach Peter Pavlinovich stating it was "ludicrous" the city did not see a bigger facility as a priority.
He said the number of students and children missing out on swimming due to the inadequate facility was "huge".
"I have been coaching for a while now, and I also coach one night a week in Bunbury for one of the surf clubs," he said.
"Because that is a 50-metre pool, I can easily fit 18 to 20 people in there with no problems whatsoever, because it takes longer to catch people."
"In a 25-metre pool, as soon as you get over six people in a lane, you can't do four laps in a row - you have to stop at either one or two."
Mr Pavlinovich said it was hard for the city to comprehend the problem because "they aren't swimmers".
"Unless you're a swimmer, you just don't understand that concept," he said.
"What happens in a 25-metre pool with more than six swimmers is the first one gets back before the last one takes off.
"Six swimmers in one lane is the absolute limit."
Mr Pavlinovich has been taking St Mary Mackillop College students to the GLC since he began coaching in 2015.
He said the space issue in the 25-metre pool has been a problem for the past nine years.
"From 2015 we had to stop opening the training up to all students, only the squad was allowed to come train," he said.
"It was horrible but we had to ask students not to come train. They actually wanted to and we had to say no."
"Because the pool is even busier now, we can only ever get one lane. It's common now for us to put all our swim students in one lane."
Mr Pavlinovich praised the GLC staff for their "outstanding" help in trying to squeeze everyone in and said a 50-metre facility would fix the issue.
"They've been fantastic but obviously we have had our issues.
"I can't thank the GLC staff for their help in trying to fit us in. They try so hard but the facility is just not coping."
Last week the City said a 50-metre pool was not a priority compared to other sport and recreation infrastructure projects.
Members of the community have identified land in Vasse to be a beneficial location for a 50-metre pool to service both Busselton and Dunsborough communities.
However, City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley said the City had not looked to secure land in Vasse for a future 50-metre facility.
"The City's Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy 2020 - 2030 plans for a 50 metre swimming pool in 10+ years," he said.
A review into the SRFS is now underway but the prioritising list for ratepayers to vote on does not include the option for a 50m pool.
It does include the option to split the existing indoor 25-metre pool from the 'leisure area'.
"From a design perspective, it has been identified that the major weakness of current provision at the GLC is not a 50m pool, but rather the absence of contemporary aquatic facility infrastructure," Mayor Henley said.
"Industry benchmarking identifies that these factors have a significant impact on both attendance and financial performance rather than a 50m pool."
He said the SRFS provided a realistic and achievable schedule of prioritised community projects that informs the City's Long Term Financial Plan.
The City has $37 million over 10 years allocated in its Long Term Financial Plan for sport and recreation infrastructure projects.
