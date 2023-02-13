Williams claims win at Yallingup longboard event

The Indian Ocean Longboard Club held its first contest of the year at Yallingup on Saturday. A total of 48 surfers competed in pleasant head high waves, which remained glassy all morning.
President Ray Holden said he was pleased with the turnout, and with the many new members who had joined the club, with a number of women competing for the first time.
The Gill Warman Handicap division was won by Vinnie Williams with Amanda Curley and Mick Fisher taking minor placings.
The club's annual general meeting was held that evening, with Mr Holden retaining his Presidency, Adam Lane in the role of Vice President and Ryan Clarke named Secretary. The latest round of surfing was sponsored by Holden Accountants. The next contest will be held at Yallingup on Saturday 18th March.
