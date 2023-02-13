Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Williams claims win at Yallingup longboard event

By Mick Marlin
Updated February 14 2023 - 12:28pm, first published February 13 2023 - 3:07pm
Handicap division winners at the latest round of surfing for the Indian Ocean Longboard Club. Picture by Mick Marlin.

The Indian Ocean Longboard Club held its first contest of the year at Yallingup on Saturday. A total of 48 surfers competed in pleasant head high waves, which remained glassy all morning.

