Two decades of golf nets over $600,000 for Busselton Hospice Care

What began as a humble golf day organised by a group of friends in 2003 has evolved into one of the biggest annual fundraisers for Busselton Hospice Care, and has raised more than $617,000 over two decades of play.
"In 2003, the three of us were thinking about doing a golf day," explained co-organiser Neil Honey.
Along with Glenn Paterson and Mike Kearney, the trio set out to find a worthy local recipient for the competition, which would become the Gail Kearney Memorial Busselton Hospice Golf Day, named in honour of Mike's late wife.
"We couldn't find a recipient for the funds that would keep the money local," Mr Honey told the Mail.
He said while many causes would gladly accept a donation, the group were keen to see the effects of their fundraising in the local community.
"Then someone suggested the Hospice, and we got in touch and yes, they would be very grateful for the support."
In the decades following, the golf day found support from local businesses and individuals, donating prizes and wine for the famed 'Wall of Wine' raffle.
Mr Honey said they hoped to receive so many wine donations this year that the Wall would be the biggest yet.
"This is the 20th consecutive year that we have conducted this very successful day," he said.
"We would like to take the opportunity to offer our sincere thanks to all of you who have supported this day over so many years."
Mr Honey said the golf day had become the premiere corporate event at the Busselton Golf Club, and welcomed more than 160 players in 40 teams.
Each team donates $500 to play.
The COVID-19 pandemic provided a minor hiccup in 2020, with the event postponed until September, when the event went ahead without a hitch.
The dedicated organisers and supporters then returned just six months later for the 2021 event.
"We've been told the Hospice wouldn't have survived without us," Mr Honey said.
"Why is it so successful? It's the recipient - people have come to rely on the Hospice and over the years so many of us have had a connection to them.
"The Hospice provides a wonderful service to the community and relies on community funding through days such as this."
Busselton Hospice chief executive,James Jarvis said the event was one of its major fundraisers.
"We're predominantly a charitable organisation, funded by individual and organisational donations," Mr Jarvis said.
"Along with the wonderful annual Christian Fletcher calendar, which this year sold out again, this golf day represents a fantastic portion of that support we receive each year."
Mr Jarvis said the golf day was a stalwart of the Hospice's history and spoke to the local support for the organisation.
"Our volunteers are very passionate, from our garden crews to the bereavement support group," he said.
"For such a small group of people organising the golf day, they are incredibly generous and go above and beyond each year."
The 20th Gail Kearney Memorial Busselton Hospice Golf Day will be held at the Busselton Golf Club on Friday March 24, with registration starting at 9am.
To register or find out more, email BSNHospicegolfday@gmail.com or call Mike Kearney 0407 521 156, Neil Honey on 0419 837 960 or Glenn Paterson on 0427 097 039.
