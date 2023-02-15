Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Two decades of golf nets over $600,000 for Busselton Hospice Care

February 15 2023
The hardworking team behind the Gail Kearney Memorial Busselton Hospice Golf Day - Glenn Paterson, Mike Kearney, Jan Honey and Neil Honey. Picture by Emma Kirk.

What began as a humble golf day organised by a group of friends in 2003 has evolved into one of the biggest annual fundraisers for Busselton Hospice Care, and has raised more than $617,000 over two decades of play.

