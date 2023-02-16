A much loved festival is on its way back to the south west with a diverse range of local art and music.
After skipping last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the three-day Dunsborough Arts Festival will ignite the foreshore once again with its exciting program of events.
Going ahead on the March long weekend, locals and visitors can expect a return of Sculptures by the Bay as well as the Small Sculptures Exhibition, an art market, evening concerts, and more.
Dunsborough and Districts Progress Association president Jacquie Happ said she was thrilled to bring the Festival back to Dunsborough.
"Seeing families and friends relaxing at the foreshore with happy smiling faces, I can say on behalf of the Dunsborough & Districts Progress Association Committee, is why we do these things," she said.
"It shows up the living community spirit in the face of a fast growing town centre."
Sculptures by the Bay is an "impressive" outdoor exhibition on the Dunsborough Foreshore and Seymour Park that locals and visitors can wander through and vote on.
The Small Sculptures Exhibition will be held at Christian Fletcher Gallery.
Local philanthropist Dianne Laurance sponsors the Sculpture by the Bay Sculptural Excellence Award, presenting $10,000 to the winning artist, as well as the Artists of the Future Award with a $500 prize for school entries.
"I love art and sculptures and I thought it was a great initiative for all the artists who live down here to showcase their work to the wider community," Ms Laurance said.
"It makes me happy to see all the happy people, and how much joy it brings to the community. That's my payback."
Ms Laurance joined the festival sponsorship in 2010 when there were just 12 pieces on display.
This year the prestigious event will showcase almost 100 sculptures - the largest exhibition to date.
An art market will go ahead as part of the event on Sunday March 5 from 8.30am, and south west artists and craftspeople are invited to take part.
Dunsborough Arts Festival is a free weekend of art and music at the Dunsborough Foreshore from March 4 - 6.
For more information, visit www.dunsboroughprogress.com.au.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.