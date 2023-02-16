Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

CinefestOZ Film Festival's Malinda Nixon steps down from chief executive position

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated February 16 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CinefestOZ chief executive Malinda Nixon has resigned. Photo supplied.

CinefestOZ Film Festival chief executive Malinda Nixon has announced her resignation from the not-for-profit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.