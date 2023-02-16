CinefestOZ Film Festival chief executive Malinda Nixon has announced her resignation from the not-for-profit.
Her announcement comes after 15 years in the role, sparking a search for a new leader to continue the organisation's trajectory of growth and success.
She will step down from the top spot on May 5, but the search for her replacement has already begun.
CinefestOZ board chair Margaret Buswell said the new chief executive would be someone who could build on the organisation's strong foundation and drive it "to new heights"
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Malinda for her unwavering dedication and commitment to CinefestOZ," Ms Buswell said.
"We wish her the best in her future endeavours."
Under Malinda's leadership, the popular festival has become a thriving and sustainable leader in the Australian screen industry.
Ms Nixon said she was "incredibly proud" of what the team had achieved.
"I am grateful and humble to have worked with such a great team, board and filmmakers from throughout Australia and beyond," she said.
Set in the south west of WA, CinefestOZ brings together artists, storytellers, and audiences to learn from each other and inspire, educate and support the development of the next generation of storytellers.
Operations for the 2023 events will remain unaffected by the transition.
