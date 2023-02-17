Ratepayers requiring aquatic facilities for rehabilitation are being forced to find alternative methods of recovery as they battle with overcrowding at the Geographe Leisure Centre.
Local man Darren Anning has joined the call for a 50-metre pool - supported by various sporting groups in recent weeks - after he was unable to complete rehabilitation exercises following an accident that shattered his C1 vertebrae.
Mr Anning underwent spinal surgery to remove the vertebrae in 2020 and was required to swim at the pool to ensure the injury healed correctly.
However crowded lanes at the facility posed too much of a risk and forced him to resort to an uncontrolled environment and swim at the foreshore instead.
He said conditions at the GLC were too "dangerous" for people seeking to complete crucial rehabilitation.
"Trying to perform the exercises the physicians had asked me to complete were next to impossible."
"I had C1 removed and titanium rods and plates put in - so I can't lift my head to see what's in front of me.
"I had a special mask that allowed me to stare at the bottom of the pool with the breathing tube out the top.
"But I would have to swim along with my hand out in front of me, and every few metres I'd run into people," he said.
Mr Anning said the pool was essential for injuries like his because the buoyancy made the exercises "bearable".
"The pool is essential because it's the buoyancy your physicians want you to have for the recovery. The water is there to take the pressure off the joints, especially in the lower lumbar region," he said.
"The facility as far as swimming and rehabilitation goes, is totally inadequate for the population of the town.
"The lack of space made going to the pool a very frustrating situation on top of what was already a very frustrating time in my life," he said.
The City of Busselton has said a 50-metre pool is not a priority in comparison to other sporting infrastructure in the area.
Mr Anning said this was a "gross statement".
"To say a 50-metre pool is not a priority, is a gross statement," he said.
"It's not just about sporting facilities. One the major contributing demographics of the pool is people using it for rehabilitation, social, and general well-being.
"Yes sporting clubs are the majority, but it needs to be for everyone.
"If anything is to come out of this, the 25-metre pools are inadequate to service the greater population of this town."
Member for Vasse Libby Mettam said state government funding for a 50-metre pool would only be considered if the City of Busselton identified it as a priority.
"I have worked with user groups and supported the need for a 50-metre pool since my election in 2014 and this will continue to be a priority project until it can be resolved," she said.
"Busselton is the only city in WA with more than two swimming clubs and no 50-metre pool. It is important that we give our youth every opportunity to compete on a National level whilst also ensuring we provide adequate, safe facilities to accommodate all individuals and user groups."
Ms Mettam said the GLC was limited by its current footprint and said she supported the need to plan for a district sporting facility that included a 50-metre pool.
Members of the community have identified land in Vasse to be a beneficial location for a 50-metre pool or district sporting facility that would service both Busselton and Dunsborough communities.
However, last week City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley said the City had not looked to secure land in Vasse for a future 50-metre facility.
"The City's Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy 2020 - 2030 plans for a 50 metre swimming pool in 10+ years," he said.
A review into the SRFS is now underway but the prioritising list for ratepayers to vote on does not include the option for a 50m pool.
It does include the option to split the existing indoor 25-metre pool from the 'leisure area'.
"From a design perspective, it has been identified that the major weakness of current provision at the GLC is not a 50m pool, but rather the absence of contemporary aquatic facility infrastructure," Mayor Henley said.
