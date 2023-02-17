Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Capes are alive with the sound of music

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEFT: The Vintage Quintet Jazz Band will perform at the Old Dunsborough Hall this Sunday. Photo supplied.
ABOVE: Embroidery and knitting workshops with Needles and Friends will go ahead on Monday. Photo supplied.

Unofficial Jazz Club of Dunsborough

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.