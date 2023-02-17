Capes are alive with the sound of music

Unofficial Jazz Club of Dunsborough
February 26
Head to the Old Dunsborough Hall from 3.30pm to hear accomplished jazz musicians with the Vintage Quintet Jazz Band. Entrance is $30, book online at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/986141.
Needles and Friends
February 27
If you already enjoy or would like to try embroidery, knitting and much more - why not join the 'relaxed' Needles and Friends group? Head down every Tuesday between 9.30 - 2pm in West Busselton. For more information, call Susanne on 0400587925.
Author Event
February 23
Historian John Robertson will be at the Busselton Library on February 23 to discuss his book Sealed Souls, a colonial history of sealing and whaling on WA's South Coast in the 1800s. Register for the free event at www.busseltonlibraries.com.au
Scams Workshop
February 22 & 23
Busselton and Dunsborough Libraries will host free workshops for seniors to combat online scamming. The workshop at the Busselton Library will go ahead on Feb 22 at 10.30am and workshop at the Dunsborough Library on Feb 23 at 1.30pm. Book for the free workshops by emailing therese.colman@busselton.wa.gov.au
Worship Service
March 3
An Ecumenical Worship Service for the World Day of Prayer will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church in Busselton from 10am. on FRIDAY 3rd MARCH at 10.00am. For more information, call the church during office hours.
Parkinson's Support Group
March 10
Going ahead on the second Friday of each month, the Busselton Parkinson's Support Group meet at the People's Place for a cuppa, discussion and quarterly talks from the Parkinson's nurse. Everyone is welcome. Call Val for more information on 93568767.
