New ropebridge installed

A new ropebridge has been installed in Dunsborough to help critically endangered western ringtail possums safely cross the road.
Implemented on Cape Naturaliste Drive by the South West Catchments Council, the passageway is the fourth of its kind to be installed in the city of Busselton.
Ropebridges help fauna cross busy roads by providing them with an alternative and safer passageways than the ground or via power lines.
SWCC threatened species program manager Dr Brian Chambers said the Ludlow to Busselton area was the last remaining stronghold of the species.
"While western ringtail possums may seem abundant in the Dunsborough area because we spot them in our backyards and local parks, they're actually at risk of extinction as humans have built settlements throughout their limited habitat range," he said.
"It is estimated that there are now only 8,000 possums left in the wild."
Western ringtail possums spend most of their time feeding and nesting in trees - making them vulnerable to predators like cats and foxes when forced to climb to the ground.
The ropebridge linking Marri Reserve to bushland on the other side of the road is expected to provide an important crossing point.
Cape Naturaliste Drive was chosen for the bridge following spotlight surveys conducted by the SWCC.
The three other possum bridges installed in the City of Busselton have been successfully used by possums within days of installation, and research has shown that they provide vital safe passage.
These rope bridges were also revealed to have possums investigating them before the installation was complete.
Educational signage is set to be installed at the site to highlight the plight of the possum as well as information on how to conserve them.
For more information on the Dunsborough ropebridge project and the western ringtail possum, visit www.swccnrm.org.au.
