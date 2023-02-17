Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Ringtail possums to benefit from new ropebridge in Dunsborough

Updated February 17 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:10pm
New ropebridge installed

A new ropebridge has been installed in Dunsborough to help critically endangered western ringtail possums safely cross the road.

