What makes Perth the perfect setting for your next romantic getaway?

Perth has plenty of unique experiences on offer for couples who are looking to create some lifelong memories. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Eager to see a little more of the world with your partner this year? Well why not start with an often overlooked part of your own backyard?

If you're looking to have a destination Valentine's Day or anniversary celebration in 2023, you'll likely be pleasantly surprised with everything that Perth has to offer for young, old, and everlasting love alike.



There are plenty of Perth hotels for couples who are hoping to explore one of Australia's most isolated city centres in total luxury and comfort. As for couples who prefer to go off the beaten path and out into the heart of the bush, Perth's wild surroundings will be sure to deliver here too.

So how should you be filling up your Perth trip itinerary? We'll be outlining some of the most quintessential experiences that you and your partner can enjoy when travelling to Australia's wild and wonderful west.

Enjoy Australia's most secluded city centre

As we mentioned, Perth is well-known for being not only Australia's most isolated city, but also the most isolated capital city in the world. As Perth is also not one of Australia's foremost tourist hotspots, this means that you can actually enjoy some much-needed peace and a sense of romantic seclusion during your time in WA.

Enjoy going for a stroll along Swan River and its many neighbouring parks, including the famous Kings Park & Botanic Gardens. For even more excitement, book yourself a river cruise or perhaps even a round of golf at any of the lush greens that neighbour the city's pristine water way.

After a day of soaking up the sun, couples can explore the city in the warm evening light. We recommend going on a search for some fine-dining opportunities, although it's unlikely that this will be a long expedition, to say the very least.



Perth is renowned for its rich tapestry of upscale eateries specialising primarily in seafood, Asian Fusion, and Australian-inspired cuisines. Those staying at The Ritz-Carlton in Perth should also spend an evening taking in the ambience and enjoying a cocktail at the Songbird Bar.

Head across the water to Rottnest Island

Once you've seen the city from many different perspectives (including from the DNA Tower in Kings Park), it's time to hop on a ferry and set sail to the picturesque escape that is Rottnest Island.



Known for its abundance of hiking trails, handful of superb beaches, and of course, for being the home of the happy little quokka, Rottnest has basically everything you'd want from a romantic island getaway destination. You and your partner are sure to get some incredible views, snaps, and memories during your time here.

Keep in mind that Rottnest Island is totally car-free, so the best way to get around is by hiring some bikes for you and your partner. Thankfully, the island's roadways are fairly easy to navigate, with plenty of navigational signage outlining exactly where to go if you're hoping to pedal to some of Rottnest's unmissable attractions.



All you have to do is prepare a rough itinerary for each and every day on the island, and just let your legs carry you there!

Shuttle bus tours and walking tours may also be available to you, so be sure to keep an eye out for any pamphlets or fliers at your Perth or Rottnest Island accommodation.

Find your inner sommelier in Margaret River

Once you've seen everything that Perth and Rottnest Island have to offer, then why not try travelling south down WA's scenic coastal highways to explore some of the region's idyllic regional townships? Your travels south of Perth will see you passing through some of Western Australia's hidden gems including Bunbury, our little home here at Busselton, and last but certainly not least, the breathtaking township of Margaret River.

Known for being one of WA's most prolific high-profile wine regions, Margaret River is home to some of the nation's premier vineyards and distilleries, including the Voyager Estate and Cape Mentelle, just to name a few.



Take a tour of some of these longstanding wineries, and sample some of the region's most delectable bottles and brews, spanning from Cape Mentelle's award-winning cabernet sauvignon to the funky and refreshing tap beers available at the region's Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co.

Margaret River is also well-known for its diverse offerings of fresh locally grown produce. Any visiting couples who also happen to be foodies will certainly want to book themselves a table at some of Margaret River's most top-rated eateries.



There are plenty of great little haunts in town off Bussell Highway, so we recommend staying in town for at least a night or two (or three) to fit in as many dining experiences as possible.

Experience the majesty of the Humpback Highway

Although WA doesn't get as many domestic tourists as some of Australia's other capital cities, there is one particular seasonal attraction that does inspire many to book annual holidays along Australia's western coast. We're of course, talking about the Humpback Highway.

The annual migration route of humpback whales from the waters of the Antarctic and towards Australia's western coast is referred to by whale watchers as Western Australia's 'Humpback Highway'. If you do happen to be an avid Aussie whale watcher, however, you'll also know that WA isn't the only Humpback Highway we have here in Australia.



That being said, whale watching can be a bit trickier along Australia's east coast, mostly due to the greater amount of traffic on the water.

Contrastingly, watching the whales complete their epic annual journey from their summer feeding grounds in Antarctica to the warmer waters of Western Australia's coastline (their winter breeding grounds) is perhaps the most unmissable experience we've shared here.



Be sure to bring your binoculars and a powerful zoom lens to help capture some of the whales from your lookout points across the WA coastline.



For even more magic, be sure to book yourself a local boat tour that may allow you to get up close and personal with these gentle giants as well!



As you can see, Perth has plenty of unique experiences on offer for couples who are looking to create some lifelong memories. Whether you're hoping to spend your romantic getaway lounging at the beach, learning how to sail, or cruising through a lush countryside, Perth is guaranteed to have a little something for you.

