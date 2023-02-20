Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Dunsborough dismissed for 123 by Hawks at the weekend

By Allan Miller
Updated February 20 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 11:19am
ACCURATE TOILER: Cowaramup's Ben Shepherd, who took 2-16 off 10 overs in Saturday's A-Grade win over Vasse. Photo by Vanessa Hatton.

AUGUSTA-MARGARET River clubs Cowaramup and Hawks both enjoyed solid wins in A-Grade cricket on Saturday, furthering their chances of March action as the fight for the top four intensifies.

