AUGUSTA-MARGARET River clubs Cowaramup and Hawks both enjoyed solid wins in A-Grade cricket on Saturday, furthering their chances of March action as the fight for the top four intensifies.
Cowaramup had the better of Vasse at Cowaramup Oval, while Hawks defeated Dunsborough by 36 runs in a great contest at the Dunsborough Playing Fields.
Ladder leaders Yallingup-Oddbods won again, beating bottom side St Marys at Barnard Park to keep their nose in front in the Yates Shield contest.
Cowaramup again showed they are a particularly strong unit when Fraser Oates is available.
The former house medallist notched an impressive 100, supported by 40 runs from Jude Bowler-Wright, as the Bulls tallied 8-215 batting first against Vasse.
The A-Grade newcomers responded with 158, with skipper Shane Bromilow making an encouraging return from injury to hit 27 not out, and Josh Perks 37.
At Dunsborough, Hawks were dismissed for 159 on the notch of 50 overs, with offspinner Chris Reagan (4-29) and Jesse Gautrey (3-23) the pick of the attack for Dunsborough.
A great contest followed when the home side batted.
At 2-68 it looked like Dunsborough were going to get up with import A.J. Rajapaksha (42) again providing excellent value, only for veteran Mat Kent to perform a great run out and then lead a solid Hawks attack to see Dunsborough dismissed for 123.
At Barnard Park, brothers Haig Colombera (48) and Nayton Colombera (67) led YOBS to a strong total of 7-232 on a wicket that gave decent value.
The depleted St Marys in reply were at one stage 7-22 before Jono Lloyd made a welcome comeback with 21 runs, and No. 11 batsman Ben Mattock top-scored with 30 not out to see Saints finish on 97.
In the minor grades, Cowaramup's Pierce Coughlan achieved something that had everyone talking.
For the second week in a row in C-Grade cricket, Coughlan batted undefeated through Cowaramup's 40 overs, following his innings of 129 not out against Vasse with another knock of 149 not out against Nannup.
It may be the first time an opening batsman has achieved this feat in Busselton-Margaret River cricket history.
In C-Grade games Cowaramup beat Nannup, Vasse beat St Marys with Nathan Pell hitting 62 not out for the winners, YOBS Academy beat Hawks with Aaron Rynvis taking 5-23 for the Academy, and Dunsborough beat YOBS with Simon Smith (72 not out) continuing his excellent form for Dunsborough.
In B-Grade cricket Margaret River Hawks wiped the floor with a massive 10-wicket win after bowling out Dunsborough for 84, and Paul Tognolini (76 not out) dominating the reply.
Tom Payne hit an unbeaten 85 for YOBS to lead their seven-wicket win over St Marys.
