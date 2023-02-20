A man in his 20s is dead after his vehicle slammed into a tree, 35 km north of Kojonup, on Saturday.
He died at the scene on Albany Highway near the intersection of Youngs Road, after the white Mitsubishi Challenger SUV he was travelling in, left the road at approximately 11.55pm.
He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are seeking information regarding a fatal crash.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to Investigators at www.wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalcrashbeaufortriver.
Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the Holden travelling in the area before to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
If you or anyone you know has been affected by a road crash, contact Road Trauma Support WA on 1300 004 814.
