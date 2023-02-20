Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Young man killed after car crash north of Kojonup

Updated February 20 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man in his 20s is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Kojonup.

A man in his 20s is dead after his vehicle slammed into a tree, 35 km north of Kojonup, on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.