Busselton Masters Swimming Club complete virtual South32 Rottnest Channel Swim

By Catherine Massey
Updated February 21 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:02am
BMSC's Rhonda Pearsall and Simon Keall present club members with finisher medals for completing the virtual event. Picture supplied.

Busselton Masters Swimming Club celebrated the end of their virtual South32 Rottnest Channel Swim on Saturday with a 20km team ocean swim at the Busselton foreshore.

