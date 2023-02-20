Busselton Masters Swimming Club celebrated the end of their virtual South32 Rottnest Channel Swim on Saturday with a 20km team ocean swim at the Busselton foreshore.
Forty-two swimmers from the club registered in the event, with many choosing to do the 20km distance over four weeks.
Almost all swimmers achieved at least 19.7km in one single crossing, with some even achieving a double crossing.
A distance of 52.1km was the furthest distance swum.
BMSC member Darryl Kelly said he was thrilled to be a part of such a fun event.
For over 10 years, swimming clubs and pools across the country and the world have held their own Virtual South32 Rottnest Channel Swims for swimmers to virtually experience the magic of the swim.
Busselton Masters Swimming Club host both pool and open water swimming training for people over 18.
For more information, visit www.busseltonmastersswimming.com.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
